Chhindwara Collector orders action against SEZ Developers

New Delhi, May 15: Chhindwara Collector Office has issued directions to the government officials to investigate the Special Economic Zone (SEZ) scam and take action against the Developer Company.

The Collector office has also directed the concerned officials to keep it informed about the action.

It's notable that thousands of farmers of Tehsil Sausar of District Chhindwara have been running from pillar to post from last 11 years to get back their land from a company called Chhindwara Plus Developers Limited, which they accuse of purchasing thousands of acres of their fertile land in the name of setting up the SEZ since 2007 at throwaway prices.

Interestingly, it was during Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath 's tenure as Union Commerce and Industries Minister, the company had got in principle approval in 2007 for one year to set up the SEZ in Sausar. However, till date not a single unit has been set up at the said SEZ, but the Developer company has managed to get extensions after extensions and purchase around 6000 acres of farmers' land between 2007-13 at throwaway prices by using dubious tactics.

An affected farmer Nandkishore Dhoble has been using the Right to Information Act to expose the unholy nexus of politicians and government officials to grab the land of farmers in the name of setting up SEZ.

Talking to One India, Dhoble said that our demand is that the farmers should get back their land and action must be taken against the guilty government officials as well as the owners of the Developer company.

He added that the protestors have been waiting because of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

If our demands are not fulfilled then the affected farmers will launch a big movement after the results of the Lok Sabha elections are declared on May 23, Dhoble said, adding that Shri Ram Sena has assured the farmers of extending all kinds of support.

He has substantial documentary evidence, obtained through the Right to Information Act, which suggests how the said SEZ became an alibi of purchasing agriculture land by flouting government rules and regulations under the then Congress-ruled central government and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led Shivraj Singh Chouhan government in Madhya Pradesh.