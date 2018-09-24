Chhattisgarh sex CD scandal: Cong leader Bhupesh Baghel sent to judicial custody for 15 days by CBI

Raipur, Sep 24: Bhupesh Baghel, Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee President, was on Monday sent to judicial custody for 15 days by special CBI court in Raipur. Next hearing fixed on 8th October.

A Case was filed against Bhupesh Baghel on basis of a complaint filed by Chattisgarh Minister Rajesh Munat in connection with alleged sex CD scandal of Munat. Bhupesh Baghel didn't move a bail application or engage lawyer.

The case came to light after senior journalist Vinod Verma was arrested from his house in Indirapuram in Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh. Verma claimed that Chhattisgarh's BJP government was framing him as he possessed a 'sex CD' involving the state PWD Minister.

In October, Munat had claimed that the video was fake and urged Chief Minister Raman Singh for a high-level inquiry.

CBI took up the case on the request of Chhattisgarh government and further notification from Centre. The probe agency has taken over the investigation of both the cases which were earlier registered by Chhattisgarh Police.