Chhattisgarh power tussle: CM Bhupesh Baghel likely to meet Rahul Gandhi today

Raipur, Aug 26: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel is likely to meet Rahul Gandhi, for the second time this week amid reports of continuing rift in the state unit.

"I received a message from KC Venugopal that I have to meet Rahul Ji in Delhi today, so I am going there to meet party high command," Bhupesh Baghel said.

On Tuesday, Rahul gandhi held meetings with Baghel and minister T S Singh Deo in a bid to resolve power tussle between the two senior leaders.

A Congress MLA said they will discuss the situation in the state, where the party came to power in December 2018 after ending the BJP''s 15-year-long rule, with the high command.

"Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, we (government) have been continuously serving the people of Chhattisgarh. (We) will talk to the Delhi high command about the situation (of the state)," Devendra Yadav, among the legislators who left for Delhi, told reporters at the airport here when queried about the purpose of his visit to the national capital.

Asked how many Congress MLAs are going to Delhi, Yadav, said, "all and all MLAs are united."

Meanwhile, state Congress chief Mohan Markam denied reports that he and MLAs have been summoned to Delhi by the party high command.

"Media reports are coming that the Chhattisgarh Congress President has been called to Delhi but I wanted to confirm that neither I nor MLAs have been called by the high command. The state''s in-charge, PL Punia, has also clarified that the high command has not called any MLAs or ministers," he said in a video message circulated on social media.

He appealed to Congress MLAs to follow directives of the high command and senior leaders and maintain party discipline.

After Rahul Gandhi''s meetings with Baghel and Singh Deo in Delhi on Tuesday, Punia had told reporters that their talks centred around development issues and not leadership change.

After arriving here from Delhi, Baghel on Wednesday had said those who are talking about "two and a half years'' (power sharing formula) are trying to bring political instability and they will never succeed.

State Food Minister Amarjeet Bhagat had tweeted pictures of grand reception of Baghel at the airport and wrote, "those who want to destabilise the government should understand that this is the government of farmers, tribals and common people".

When the Congress opted for Baghel for the top post following its victory in the 2018 assembly polls, there was speculation that Singh Deo, another contender in the fray, would be allowed to take over as CM after two and a half years. Baghel completed two and a half years in office in June 2021.

Story first published: Friday, August 27, 2021, 11:28 [IST]