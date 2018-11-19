Chhattisgarh phase 2 polling tomorrow: This village in state has 4 voters

Raipur, Nov 19: The second and final phase of Assembly election in Chhattisgarh will take place on Tuesday, November 20. Seventy-two constituencies, in the northern and central part of the state, will go to polling in this phase. The first phase of the polling took place on November 12 and 18 constituencies, mostly the extremist-infested ones, saw voting on that day. Seventy per cent of turnout was recorded in the first phase.

Of the 72 seats going to polling on Tuesday is Bharatpur-Sonhat, which is one of the three Assembly constituencies located in the north-eastern district of Koriya. Here, in one polling booth located in Sherandandh village, only four voters are enlisted and of them, three are from the same family.

The election officials had to cross a hill and river and then reach the deep interiors for holding the ballot-casting exercise.

In 2013, BJP's Champa Devi Pawle won from Bharatpur-Sonhat constituency by 4,608 votes. The BJP had in fact won all the three constituencies from Koriya district which comes under Korba parliamentary constituency.

The results of the polling will be declared on December 11.