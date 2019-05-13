Chhattisgarh: In a first, 30-member all women Anti-Naxal Commando unit deployed

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bilaspur, May 13: A 30-member all women Anti-Naxal Commando Unit called 'Danteshwari Ladake' has been deployed in naxal-affected areas of Bastar & Dantewada. The unit includes 10 surrendered women Naxals.

"Women police commandos are at par with their men counterparts. I am confident they will they do a good job. It is a unique example of women empowerment," ANI quoted Bastar IG, Vivekananda Sinha as saying.

Since the Modi government has come to power, tough actions have been taken to control the menace of Naxalism in the country.

In a positive development 30 surrendered lady naxals recruited into police force

Recently, the Chhattisgarh Police for the first time also inducted women commandos in the District Reserve Guard, it's frontline anti-Naxal force. The team comprises of 30 women, led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Dineshwari Nand.

Both - Danteshwari Fighters and the police officials teams - have received extensive training in jungle combat.