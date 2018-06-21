English

Chhattisgarh horror: 60-year-old man rapes, murders 4-year-old granddaughter

Written By: Oneindia Staff
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Top trending stories
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Raipur, June 21: There seems to be no end to the horrific rape and murder of minors across the country. On Wednesday, a 60-year-old man was arrested by the police in Chhattisgarh's Kondagaon for raping and killing his four-year-old granddaughter.
    The horrific incident took place on June 11, but the police took a while to crack the case.

    According to reports, the senior citizen after raping and murdering the child, in the house where the family has been staying, hid her body inside dry grass to avoid being caught. Later the accused threw the body in the muddy water near his residence.

    rape
    Image for representation only

    Kondagaon Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhishek Pallav told ANI, "We have arrested a 60-year-old man who confessed to raping and murdering a 4-year-old girl."

    On the day of the crime, the girl went to play in a nearby field. After she did not return home for long, everyone in the family thought she was "missing". The father of victim lodged a case in this regard at a police station.

    "Even after finding the body, we could not find any clues from the crime spot as there were no eye-witnesses to help us, making it tough for us to solve the case," said SP Pallav.

    He added, "We then took the dog squad to the crime spot who dug out a blood-stained 'lungi' (cloth) and went directly to the grandfather and started sniffing him badly. This gave us a clue and upon further inquiry, the grandfather himself confessed to raping the minor and murdering her."

    The accused has been arrested under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (Punishment for murder).

    In the last few months, the nation has witnessed alarming rise in the number of cases of rapes, especially of minor girls. Angry citizens of the country protested on roads in various parts of the country over the horrific rape cases reported from Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua and Uttar Pradesh's Unnao in April.

    Both the cases caught the attention of the nation because of its barbarity and open support for the accused from a section of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). After its "studied silence" over crimes against women, especially minor girls, the Narendra Modi government approved the ordinance to allow courts to award death penalty to those convicted of raping girls under 12 in April.

    Read more about:

    rape murder minor crime police chhattisgarh

    Story first published: Thursday, June 21, 2018, 8:12 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 21, 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue