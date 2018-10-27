Four CRPF Jawans killed after naxal attack in poll-bound Chhattisgarh

Bijapur, Oct 27: At least four Central Reserve Police Force personnel were killed and two others were injured in an encounter with suspected Maoists in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur on Saturday.

The blast took place around 4 pm near Murdanda camp of the CRPF under Awapalli police station, when its 168th battalion was out on "area domination" operation, Bijapur Superintendent of Police Mohit Garg told PTI.

When the vehicle carrying six personnel was around one km away from the camp, the Maoists triggered a powerful land mine blast, he said.

"Four paramilitary personnel were killed and two others were injured in the blast," he said. Reinforcement was rushed to the spot immediately and the injured personnel were being evacuated, the official said, adding they were retrieving the bodies from the site.

The attack took place on a day when Chief Minister Raman Singh launched the ruling BJP's campaign for the first phase of polls on November 12 in neighbouring Sukma district.

The state is scheduled to go to polls in November. The first phase of Assembly elections will be held in Bijapur and other Maoist-affected areas in Chhattisgarh on November 12.