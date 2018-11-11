Chhattisgarh: Day before polls, naxal gunned down in encounter in Bijapur

Raipur, Nov 11: An encounter is underway in Bijapur between security forces and Maoists on Sunday in Chhattisgarh after the latter triggered multiple explosions in the state a day before the first phase of polling for Assembly elections.

ANI reported that a set of 6 IEDs were planted in a series and set off in one go between Gome and Gattakal in Kanker's Koyali Beda. Meanwhile, One BSF ASI jawan was injured durinf the incident.

As per initial information, one Maoist has been killed and another was apprehended in the ongoing operation. Arms and ammunition were also recovered.

Elaborate security arrangements are being made for smooth conduct of tomorrow's first phase of polling in Chhattisgarh to elect a new Assembly. 18 constituencies in eight Naxal-affected districts will go to polls in this phase.

Polling in 10 constituencies - Mohla-Manpur, Antagarh, Bhanupratappur, Kanker, Keshkal, Kondagaon, Narayanpur, Dantewada, Bijapur and Konta - will start at 7 am and end at 3 pm. In the other eight seats - Khairgarh, Dongargarh, Rajnandgaon, Dongargaon, Khujji, Bastar, Jagdalpur and Chitrakot - the polling time will be 8 am to 5 pm.

The remaining 72 constituencies in the state will go to polls on the 20th of this month.