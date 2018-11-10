Chhattisgarh Assembly Polls: Amit Shah releases BJP’s manifesto

Raipur, Nov 10: In a last attempt to woo voters ahead of the first phase of polling in Chhattisgarh, the ruling BJP released its "game changer" manifesto on Saturday with a special focus on farmers and youth.

The manifesto 'Sankalp Patra' was released by BJP president Amit Shah in Raipur.

Shah has claimed that Chief Minister Raman Singh has been successful in containing Naxalism, adding that the CM Singh-led government has changed Chhattisgarh in the past 15 years.

"Chhattisgarh used to be a backward state but the BJP has worked hard to change that, today the state is a power hub, cement hub, aluminum hub, medical hub, etc... the state is progressing. It is on the road to success," he said.

Today is the last day of campaigning for the first phase of polling for 18 assembly seats in Chhattisgarh on Monday. The second phase, for the remaining 72 constituencies, will be held on November 20.