Chhattisgarh CM's father arrested over remarks against Brahmins

New Delhi, Sep 07: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's father Nand Kumar Baghel was arrested for allegedly making derogatory comments against a community.

The 'Sarv Brahmin Samaj', in its complaint alleged that the CM's father recently appealed to people to boycott Brahmins by terming them as foreigners, and also asked people to not let them enter their villages.

It also accused Nand Kumar Baghel of asking people to "evict" Brahmins out of the country. The outfit also said a video of the purported comments of the CM's father was available on social media platforms.

Nand Kumar Baghel reportedly made the remarks while addressing an event in Uttar Pradesh recently.

Following the complaint, the D D Nagar police here registered an FIR late Saturday night against Nand Kumar Baghel (86).

The case was registered under Indian Penal Code Sections 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language) and 505(1)(b) (with intent to cause, or likely to cause, fear or alarm to public, or to any section of public whereby any person may be induced to commit offence against the state or against public tranquility).