Chhattisgarh: BSF jawan martyred in encounter with Maoists in Kanker

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Raipur, Apr 04: One BSF jawan has lost his life and two were injured in an encounter with Maoists in Kanker district of Chhattisgarh on Thursday.

Ealier on March 19, a woman naxal was gunned down in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon district, police said.

The skirmish took place in the forest of Gatapar police station area bordering Madhya Pradesh, when a joint team of security forces from MP and Chhattisgarh was carrying out an anti-naxal operation, a senior police official told PTI.

Since last few days, police have intensified anti-naxal operations in the forests falls on the tri-junction of Rajnandgaon, Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh) and Gondia (Maharashtra) in view of nexth month Lok Sabha elections.

Chhattisgarh will vote in three phases on April 11, April 18 and April 23.

Voting in Rajnandgaon, Mahasamund and Kanker seats will be held on April 18.