Chhattisgarh: 6 dead, several injured gas pipeline blast at Bhilai steel plant

Bhilai, Oct 9: As many as six employees were killed and 15 others injured in a major blast at state-run Steel Authority of India Limited's Bhilai plant in Durg district of Chhattisgarh.

The blast took place in a pipeline near the coke oven section at the steel plant in the town of Bhilai.

The plant is operated by the state-run Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL).

In November last year, 43 people died and many were injured in a blast at a National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) Limited plant at Unchahar in Uttar Pradesh.