    Chhattisgarh: 2 DRG Personnel injured in IED blast in Sukma

    New Delhi, May 21: Two District Reserve Guard (DRG) personnel were injured in an IED blast near Gogunda in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district.

    Chhattisgarh: 2 DRG Personnel injured in IED blast in Sukma
    Representational Image

    Shalabh Sinha, ASP Sukma said,''Both the jawans are conscious. We are trying to airlift them to Raipur for better treatment.''

    Earlier on May 1, at least 16 people, including 15 security personnel, were killed in an IED blast triggered by Naxals in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district. Those killed were members of the Quick Response Team (QRT) of Gadchiroli police, which was on way to inspect a fleet of torched vehicles belonging to a road construction contractor, police said.

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 21, 2019, 8:59 [IST]
