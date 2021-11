Chennai rains: Red alert issued; IMD forecasts more rainfall due to low pressure in Bay of Bengal

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Chennai, Nov 08: Extremely heavy rainfall is likely over some parts of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh on November 10 and 11 which may inundate roads and low-lying areas, and cause riverine flooding in some catchment areas, the India Meteorological Department said on Monday.

After a hiatus of six years, heavy to very heavy overnight rains pounded Chennai and its suburban areas are under water and public transport has been affected in some areas

The weather department also issued a red alert for Chennai. The city has received the heaviest rainfall since the 2015 floods.

Moderate spell of #Rains pushing in from the Southeast of #Chennai. Southern parts & suburbs may see heavy spell at times. Those heading back home please take precautions accordingly. #COMK #ChennaiRains #NEM21 pic.twitter.com/4CCxk8tcUK — Chennai Rains (COMK) (@ChennaiRains) November 8, 2021

Civic authorities have advised people, especially those living in low-lying areas, to move to govt shelters. As many as 1 lakh people are being provided with food and other amenities in and around Chennai, govt officials have said.

Below is the list of common kitchens in all 15 zones in #Chennai.

Food is being prepared and supplied in the flood affected areas. #ChennaiCorporation #ChennaiRains pic.twitter.com/VnOEhtqZod — Greater Chennai Corporation (@chennaicorp) November 8, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin regarding the situation in the state and assured him of the Centre's support in rescue and relief work. While four National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed in Madurai, Chengalpet and Tiruvallur for rescue work, State Disaster Response Force teams have been sent to Thanjavur and Cuddalore districts.

A cyclonic circulation lies over the southeast Bay of Bengal and the adjoining south Andaman Sea extending up to middle tropospheric levels. Under its influence, a low pressure area is very likely to form over the southeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood during the next 24 hours. It is likely to move west-northwestwards, concentrate into a depression and reach near north Tamil Nadu coast by the early morning of November 11, the MeT office said.

"Under its influence, isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Tamil Nadu on November 8 and 9 and heavy to very heavy rain at few places with isolated extremely heavy falls are very likely on November 10 and 11. Heavy to very heavy rain with extremely heavy falls at isolated places are also likely over south coastal Andhra Pradesh during the same period," the IMD said in a statement.

Rainfall recorded between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm is heavy and between 115.6 and 204.4 is very heavy. Anything above 204.4 mm is considered extremely heavy rainfall.

Squally weather with winds gusting up to 60 kmph is predicted over southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal and along and off south Andhra Pradesh-Tamil Nadu coasts and Gulf of Mannar for the next four days.

Similar conditions are likely over Southeast Bay of Bengal during the next two days. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas, the IMD said. It also warned of localised flooding of roads, inundation and water logging in low-lying areas and closure of underpasses mainly in urban areas.

There is a possibility of localised landslides, minor damage to 'kutcha' roads, vulnerable structures and to horticulture and standing crops in some areas. It may also lead to riverine flooding in some river catchments, the IMD said.

The weather office said a depression over east central Arabian Sea has moved west-northwestwards in the last six hours with a speed of 8 kmph and lay centred over East-central Arabian Sea about 840 km west-southwest of Mumbai and 800 km west-southwest of Panjim. It is likely to move nearly westwards and weaken into a well-marked low-pressure area by Tuesday morning. Thereafter it is likely to move west-southwestwards. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas, it said.

Story first published: Monday, November 8, 2021, 17:05 [IST]