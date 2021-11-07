YouTube
    Chennai rains: Flood alert issued after heavy rains, waterlogging in parts of city

    Google Oneindia News

    Chennai, Nov 07: Large parts of Chennai went under water this morning following heavy overnight rain. According to reports, this was the highest amount of rainfall that Chennai had received in a 24-hour period since 2015, The Hindu reported.

    The Chennai administration issued a flood alert to residents as two city reservoirs are set to be opened. Chembarambakkam and Puzhal reservoirs, that serve as important sources of drinking water to the Chennai city would be opened to let out surplus rain water, authorities announced.

    Sounding a preliminary flood alert, the state water resources authorities advised district collectors of Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur to evacuate people living in low-lying areas and house them in safe locations.

    From Saturday morning, Chennai and several suburbs in Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts witnessed intermittent rains and showers became non-stop since night that led to inundation in many areas, inconveniencing people.

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted more rains in the coming days.

    The weather department has also predicted heavy rainfall in Chennai and its neighbourhood for the next three hours.

    chennai rains

    Story first published: Sunday, November 7, 2021, 13:02 [IST]
