Chennai rains: Departures from airport as scheduled, arrivals suspended

    New Delhi, Nov 11: A depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal is moving towards Tamil Nadu's northern coast. It is expected to move west-northwest and cross sometime this evening.

      Meanwhile Chennai airport has suspended arrivals till 6 pm due to heavy rain and crosswinds. All flights arriving between 1.15 and 6 pm have been suspended in view of heavy rains that have claimed at least 14 lives. Departures will continue as scheduled. Decision has been taken considering safety of passengers, the airport said.

      The Indian Meteorological Department has said that thunderstorms with moderate to heavy rainfall is expected to occur at one or two places over Chennai, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Villupuram districts of Tamil Nadu.

      It further said that thunderstorm with moderate rain is likely to occur at one or places over Cuddalore, Kallakurichi, Tiruvannamalai, Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupattur, Krishangiri, Dharmapuri and Salem districts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry within the next three hours.

      In the wake of the situation, the Tamil Nadu health department has stocked up 6,000 litres of diesel for emergency use in ambulances and generators. With the IMD forecasting thunderstorms with heavy to very heavy rainfall over Chennai some roads and subways have been closed. Most trains on the Chennai Central Tiruvallur route have been suspended due to flooding in Ambattur and Avadi. On the Gumidpoondi route, suburban trains are running late.

      Story first published: Thursday, November 11, 2021, 16:01 [IST]
      X