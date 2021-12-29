Chennai Police restrict New Year's celebrations in hotels and public places

YouTube
    Chennai, Dec 29: Tamil Nadu health minister Ma Subramanian on Wednesday said that Chennai Police has put restrictions on New Year's celebrations in hotels and public places. He added that chief minsiter MK Stalin has called a review meeting on the Covid-19 sitution in the state on December 31.

    ''Sanitisation program being conducted in this area. 23,000 tests conducted in Chennai y'day, to be ramped up in the coming days'', says the minister.

    ''Till now, 45 people detected Omicron positive in the State. All these patients are asymptomatic and had received both doses of the COVID19 vaccine,'' Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian said.

    Also, the city police have appealed to people not to congregate on the beaches on New Year's Eve.

    ''Chennai Police has put restrictions on New Year's celebrations in hotels and public places. On 31st December, CM MK Stalin will hold a review meeting on the COVID19 situation in the State,'' Tamil Nadu Health Minister further said.

    ''We appeal to the public to get vaccinated at the mega vaccination camp being held across the State this Sunday. 1600 vaccination sites are being set up in Chennai alone. Our target is to vaccinate 2.5 lakh people in a single day,'' he said.

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 29, 2021, 12:11 [IST]
    X