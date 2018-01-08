This truck driver from Vellore over the course of about eight years convinced at least 8 different women to marry him. By which, he became richer by 4.5 crores. But then his luck ran out after one of his wives approached the police.

Indira Gandhi, 45, a college lecturer from Chennai, was attracted to the charm of Purushothaman and married him. But soon she received the shock of her life when Purushothaman vanished with the money leaving her homeless.

A police complaint by Indira has now revealed that Purushothaman had cheated three other women in a similar manner before marrying her, and married four more women after her episode.

An FIR was registered against Purushothaman on the basis of a complaint from three of his 'wives' who had lost Rs 4.5 crore to him after he walked into their lives.

'Another' wife of his Kumudavalli said that Purushothaman had told her that a civil dispute was pending before a court and once the case was over, he would get Rs 17 crore. She believed him and sold her farmland when he asked her to do so. She handed over Rs 3 crore to him and that was the last she saw of him, quotes Times of India report.

According to the reports, Purushothaman had tied up with a matrimonial agency in Coimbatore to pick innocent women. The matrimony owners had received money from Purushothaman to pass on the information about the rich, divorcees and widowed women looking for a second marriage.

Besides, he has more than 18 cheating cases with the city crime branch police.

OneIndia News