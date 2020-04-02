Chennai mall employees directed to remain in quarantine

Chennai, Apr 02: The Greater Chennai Municipal Corporation has said that three employees of the Phoenix Marketcity Mall at Velacharey have contracted coronavirus.

The employees have been sent to home quarantine.

The civic body, in a statement, urged people to spread this news so that those who visited the Phoenix mall can take precautionary measures.

Three workers of Lifestyle Store in Phoenix Mall, Velachery have tested positive for COVID-19. All the workers of the store are now under home quarantine," a statement read.

The civic body also said that those who visited the Lifestyle showroom or the mall between March 10 and March 17 and those who work there to remain cautious and to seek immediate medical care if they develop symptoms of COVID-19.