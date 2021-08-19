Chennai: Ward at railway hospital in Perambur soon to fight virus-hit children

Chennai: HC bans construction of collector's office on 1,500 year-old temple land at Kallakkurich

By Munesh Krishna C M

Chennai, Aug 19: The Chennai High Court has ordered a ban on the construction of a district collector's office on temple land in the district Kallakkurichi.

During the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam tenure the state districts were expanded and announced Kallakkurichi as the separate district.

Steps are being taken to build a district collector's office for the district on the land owned by the Arthanariswarar temple at Veeracholapuram.

The High Court heard a case filed by Rangarajan Narasimhan of Srirangam seeking an injunction against the construction of a district collector's office on temple land and ordered that construction work should not be carried out without obtaining proper permits and approvals.

However, Rangarajan Narasimhan filed a contempt of court case against the Tamil Nadu government, alleging that construction work was being carried out.

The case came up for hearing in a session comprising Chief Justice Sanjeev Banerjee and Justice Adikesavalu.

At the time, the government said construction work on the district attorney's office had not taken place.

On the part of the contractor, it was reported that there was a possibility of loss due to the inability to carry out construction work with the permission of the Environment, and, Urban Planning Director.

Following this, can the District Collector's Office be built on the temple land? The judges, who said they had to decide first whether or not to do so, ordered an interim injunction to carry out construction work on the collector's office and adjourned the hearing for 4 weeks.

Story first published: Thursday, August 19, 2021, 23:09 [IST]