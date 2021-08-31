Chennai Corporation closes vaccination centres at schools

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Munesh Krishna

Chennai, Aug 31: Owing to the reopening of schools and colleges across Tamil Nadu, the Greater Chennai Corporation announced that the vaccination centres which was existing on the premisis of educational institutions in the city has been closed and residents were asked to visit alternative locations.

The civic body also announced that 200 new vaccination centres will be set up in 200 divisions. Residents belonging to any of the 15 zones in the city can find the location and the timings of vaccine camp centre's on corporation website.

Jabs can be booked on at https://gccvaccine.in and released the timings of the camps to open from 8:30 till 4pm.

Over 45 schools and colleges had been used as vaccination centres. Owing to the reopening of schools, the civic body had to change the venue.

Story first published: Tuesday, August 31, 2021, 11:37 [IST]