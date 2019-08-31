Chemical factory explosion in Dhule: 12 dead, 58 injured; Death toll may rise

Puna, Aug 31: At least 12 people were killed and over 50 injured in an explosion in a chemical factory in Maharashtra's Dhule, said reports. Many are feared trapped under the debris.

Reports claim that the death toll may go up. There were reportedly series of explosions.

"12 dead and 58 injured in the incident," said Vishwas Pandhare, Superintendent of Police (SP), Dhule, as per news agency ANI.

At least 100 workers were present inside the factory, located in Waghadi village in Shirpur taluka, when the incident occurred around 9:45 am, a senior police officer told PTI.

"Prima facie, multiple cylinders exploded at the factory. At least eight bodies have been recovered by police and rescue teams so far. Rescue operation is on," said the Shirpur police station officer.

he exact reason behind the explosion is yet to be ascertained. The type of chemicals the factory was manufacturing or dealing with is also no known yet.

On August 25, as many as 15 workers were injured due to a blast in a chemical factory at Saidpura village in Derabassi sub-division. The condition of four injured workers was serious. The police officials and the Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Derabassi ordered investigation into the incident.

On August 15, a fire broke out at a chemical plant in Kurkumbh MIDC area of Pune district's Daund tehsil. The fire had broken out at the plant Alkyl Amines.