Banks to remain close for 4 days, ATMs may run out of money as long weekend awaits

Bharat Ratna Vajpayee no more: List of states which have declared holiday today

Uttar Pradesh: No holiday on Vishwakarma Puja for government schools

Why 4th Thursday of November is observed as Thanksgiving Day

Check full list of bank holidays in 2022

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 01: A new year has set in and all will be looking forward to both joy and success. In January banks observe several holidays including Republic Day.

The other holidays that the banks would observe in 2022 are Independence Day and Gandhi Jayanti.

Here is a look at the full list of bank holidays in 2022.

January 2022:

January 1: New Year's day

January 14: Makar Sankranti/Pongal

January 15: Uttarayaana Punyakaala Makar Sankranti Festival, Maghe Sankranti, Sankranti, Pongal, Thiruvalluvar Day, Gaan-Ngai, Magh Bihu

January 26: Republic Day

February 2022:

February 5: Vasant Panchami

March 2022:

March 1: Maha Shivratri

March 18: Holi

April 2022:

April 10: Ram Navami

April 13: Ugadi

April 14: Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti, Mahavir Jayanti, Baisakhi, Vaisakhi, Tamil New Year's Day, Cheiraoba, Biju Festival, Bohag Bihu

April 15: Good Friday, Nababarsha, Himachal Day, Vishu, Bohag Bihu

May 2022:

May 1: May Day

May 3: Bhagvan Shree Parshuram Jayanti, Ramjan-Eid (Eid-UI-Fitr), Basava Jayanti, Akshaya Tritiya

May 16: Buddha Purnima

June 2022:

June 14: Sant Guru Kabir Jayanti

July 2022:

July 10: Bakrid, Eid al Adha

August 2022:

August 9: Muharram

August 12: Raksha Bandhan

August 15: Independence Day

August 16: Parsi new year

August 19: Janmashtami

August 31: Ganesh Chathurthi

September 2022:

September 8: Thiruvona

October 2022:

October 2: Gandhi Jayanti

October 3: Maha Ashtami

October 4: Maha Navami

October 5: Vijaya Dashami

October 9: Eid e Milad

October 24: Diwali

November 2022:

November 8: Guru Nanak Jayanti

December 2022:

December 25: Christmas

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, January 1, 2022, 11:35 [IST]