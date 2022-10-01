Check commercial gas cylinder prices in your city

YouTube
    New Delhi, Oct 01: Indian Oil marketing companies have reduced the price of commercial LPG cylinders by Rs 25.50 in the national capital with immediate effect.

    The latest revision in prices means that a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder will cost Rs 1,859.50 instead of Rs 1,885 in Delhi. In Kolkata the price has been slashed to Rs 1,959 while in Mumbai the cost now is Rs 1,811.

    A worker carries a commercial gas cylinder in New Delhi
    It may be recalled that last month too, the prices had been reduced. On September 1 the per-unit cost of a 10 kg commercial cylinder was reduced by Rs 91.50. On August 1 too the prices were reduced by Rs 36 and prior that the rates were slashed on July 6 by Rs 8.5 per unit.

    On July 6 the prices of domestic LPG cylinders weighing 14.2 kgs were raised by Rs 50 per unit. This came after a previous revision on May 19 2022.

    X