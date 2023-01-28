Chartered plane crashes in Rajasthan's Bharatpur

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Jaipur, Jan 28: In a major tragedy, an Indian Army chopper crashed near Uchain Pingora in Bharatpur district of Rajasthan on Saturday. Earlier report as confirmed by Bharatpur District Collector Alok Ranjan said charter jet, however, defence sources confirm IAF jets have crashed in the vicinity. Therefore, more details awaited.

According to the reports, as soon as the villagers heard thud and 'something' whirring from nowhere, they immediately reached to the crash site and started trying to extinguish the fire. But the helicopter burnt to ashes in no time. The villagers said there is the possibility that two people were inside the helicopter at the time of the crash.

The pilot of the chartered plane that crashed in Rajasthan has not been traced yet.



2 IAF fighter jets crash in Madhya Pradesh's Morena, no casualties

Meanwhile, a Su-30MKi and Mirage 2000 aircraft have crashed near Morena, Madhya Pradesh. The two aircrafts had taken off from the Gwalior air base in Madhya Pradesh for an exercise, ANI reports. However, no casualties have been reported so far. The pilots in Madhya Pradesh accident ejected the aircraft on time and have been sent to a hospital for treatment.

Last year, a Cheetah helicopter of the Indian Army crashed in the Tawang district of Arunachal Pradesh near the boundary with China on Wednesday morning, killing one of the two pilots onboard. The incident happened around 10 am during a routine sortie in a forward area.