Chardham Yatra: 39 pilgrims die in two week due to heart attack, mountain sickness

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, May 16: A total of 39 pilgrims have died en route since the commencement of the Chardham Yatra in Uttarakhand, as per a report published by news agency ANI on Monday.

An official has informed the ANI that high blood pressure, heart attack and mountain sickness as the reasons for the demise of the pilgrims. "Most of the deaths of all the pilgrims have taken place on the travel routes. The cause of death of all has been high blood pressure, heart attack, and mountain sickness," Uttarakhand Director-General Health Dr Shailja Bhatt told ANI. The health official informed that the health check-up of the pilgrims are being done at various places on the travel routes besides Rishikesh.

"Pilgrims who are not medically fit are being advised not to travel," she said. Earlier last week, the DG informed that the health screening of the pilgrims now is being done at the points created on the travel routes.

Dr Shailja Bhatt informed, "Health screening of passengers has been started at Rishikesh ISBT registration site. A health screening camp has been set up at Pandukeshwar for the pilgrims of Dobata and Hina and Badrinath Dham on the Yatra route of Yamanotri and Gangotri respectively." After the health screening, the passengers who are found to have any physical illness, are being advised to rest or go on the journey only after becoming fit for health, she said.

The Chardham Yatra was started on May 3 with the opening of Gangotri and Yamunotri portals on May 3. Kedarnath re-opened on May 6, while the doors of Badrinath opened on May 8.

Story first published: Monday, May 16, 2022, 13:55 [IST]