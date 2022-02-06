Kejriwal takes dig at Channi's decision to fight polls from 2 seats; Cites AAP's Punjab survey

Channi or Sidhu? Congress begins talks on CM face in Punjab

Punjab CM Channi files nomination papers from Bhadaur, says he has come to constituency like Sudama

Charanjit Singh Channi to be Congress's Punjab CM face, announces Rahul Gandhi

India

oi-Deepika S

Ludhiana, Feb 06: Congress' Dalit face Charanjit Singh Channi to be party's chief minister face for the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections, announced Rahul Gandhi on Sunday.

Rahul made the announcement at the Ludhiana virtual rally, saying "Punjab CM will come from a poor family, Chaani will be CM face for the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections."



Gandhi's announcement came after a telepoll where people were asked to choose between Sidhu and Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

Besides taking feedback from its leaders and workers, the Congress sought the opinion of the public on who should be its chief ministerial candidate through an automated call system.