YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Bhabanipur By-Election
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Charanjit Singh Channi is the new Punjab Chief Minister

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Chandigarh, Sep 19: Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi to be new Punjab Chief Minister, ending three days of high drama in the poll-bound state that was triggered by Captain Amarinder Singh's resignation.

    Charanjit Singh Channi
    Charanjit Singh Channi

    "It gives me immense pleasure to announce that Shri Charanjit Singh Channi has been unanimously elected as the Leader of the Congress Legislature Party of Punjab," Harish Rawat tweeted.

    The 79-year-old Amarinder Singh, one of the Congress'' powerful regional satraps, had put in his papers after speaking to the Congress president and shortly before a crucial meeting of the CLP here on Saturday evening.

    He had later launched a no-holds-barred attack against Sidhu, describing his bete noire, a cricketer-turned-politician, as a "total disaster".

    More PUNJAB News  

    Read more about:

    punjab

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X