Navjot Singh Sidhu is disaster, oppose his name as new CM: Captain Amarinder Singh

Who will be new Punjab Chief Minister? Congress' decision likely by afternoon after CLP meet

Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa likely to be next Punjab chief minister

Charanjit Singh Channi is the new Punjab Chief Minister

India

oi-Deepika S

Chandigarh, Sep 19: Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi to be new Punjab Chief Minister, ending three days of high drama in the poll-bound state that was triggered by Captain Amarinder Singh's resignation.

"It gives me immense pleasure to announce that Shri Charanjit Singh Channi has been unanimously elected as the Leader of the Congress Legislature Party of Punjab," Harish Rawat tweeted.

The 79-year-old Amarinder Singh, one of the Congress'' powerful regional satraps, had put in his papers after speaking to the Congress president and shortly before a crucial meeting of the CLP here on Saturday evening.

He had later launched a no-holds-barred attack against Sidhu, describing his bete noire, a cricketer-turned-politician, as a "total disaster".