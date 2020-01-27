Chapra girl admitted to ICU after she showed symptoms similar to Coronavirus

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

Patna, Jan 27: The outbreak of Coronavirus in China has claimed 80 lives so far and 2,744 confirmed cases of the fatal affliction till date. A girl from Chapra in Bihar, who recently returned from China, was admitted to ICU at Airport Health Organisation Government of India in Chapra after she showed symptoms similar to that of Coronavirus on Monday.

Meanwhile, the girl is reportedly on her way to Patna, she'll be admitted at Patna Medical College and Hospital on Monday.

First suspected case of coronavirus in Bengaluru, found to be negative

Amid this, the Airport Health Organisation Government of India has confirmed that no passengers to Bengaluru is having history of visit to Wuhan.

NEWS AT NOON JAN 27th, 2020

In the last 14 days China reported positive with the fatal Coronavirus. Total 392 passengers underwent thermal scanner screening from Sunday to till 8am today at Bengaluru International airport.

Over 100 people have been kept under observation in Kerala and Maharashtra following thermal screening for a possible exposure to the novel coronavirus (nCov).

Thermal cameras has been installed at the pre-immigration area of the seven major airports in India and airlines staff will bring the passengers to the health counters before the immigration check.