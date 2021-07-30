YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Monsoon Session
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Changing tune: Video of monkey occupying principal’s chair goes viral

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    A monkey is an animal whose movements have the potential to attract the attention of most people. An adorable video of a monkey occupying the chair of a principal at a school in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior has gone viral on social media.

    In the 1.15-minute video, monkey can be seen merrily sitting on the principal's chair as staff members try to scare it away.

    Changing tune: Video of monkey,occupying principal’s chair goes viral

    The monkey even attempts to tear out the plastic used to cover the chair. Later, when a woman staff tries to get close to the animal, the monkey leaves the chair and runs away.

    Last month, a monkey had managed to enter the Delhi Metro at the Akshardham station on the Blue Line.

    Viral video shows 3000 blackbucks crossing road at Gujarat's Bhavnagar; PM Modi calls it 'excellent'Viral video shows 3000 blackbucks crossing road at Gujarat's Bhavnagar; PM Modi calls it 'excellent'

    The video of the monkey on the train has gone viral. The Delhi Metro Rai Corporation in a statement said that a video clip has gone viral on social media on June 19 2021, showing a monkey travelling inside the Metro train on Blue Line.

    The monkey sneaked into the train at Akshardham Metro station and remained in the system for 3-4 minutes. DMRC staff acted swiftly after getting information on the issue and the train was evacuated at the next station.

    More VIRAL NEWS News  

    Read more about:

    viral news monkey

    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X