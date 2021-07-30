Changing tune: Video of monkey occupying principal’s chair goes viral

A monkey is an animal whose movements have the potential to attract the attention of most people. An adorable video of a monkey occupying the chair of a principal at a school in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior has gone viral on social media.

In the 1.15-minute video, monkey can be seen merrily sitting on the principal's chair as staff members try to scare it away.

The monkey even attempts to tear out the plastic used to cover the chair. Later, when a woman staff tries to get close to the animal, the monkey leaves the chair and runs away.

Last month, a monkey had managed to enter the Delhi Metro at the Akshardham station on the Blue Line.

The video of the monkey on the train has gone viral. The Delhi Metro Rai Corporation in a statement said that a video clip has gone viral on social media on June 19 2021, showing a monkey travelling inside the Metro train on Blue Line.

The monkey sneaked into the train at Akshardham Metro station and remained in the system for 3-4 minutes. DMRC staff acted swiftly after getting information on the issue and the train was evacuated at the next station.