YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Change yourself or ‘parivartan’ will happen: PM Modi warns BJP MPs

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Dec 07: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged the BJP parliamentarians to attend session regularly and warned them of 'parivartan' (changes) if they don't change themselves.

    Change yourself or ‘parivartan’ will happen: PM Modis warning BJP MPs over attendance in Parliament

    "Please be regular in attending Parliament and meetings. Even kids don't like it when they are pointed at again and again. Please make a change, otherwise change happens on its own," PM Modi said during the BJP Parliamentary meeting.

    Top BJP leaders like National President, JP Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi were present at the BJP's parliamentary party in Delhi today.

    The Prime Minister's words of warning come as the BJP is facing opposition backlash over suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs for their "violent behaviour" during the Monsoon Session.

    More NARENDRA MODI News  

    Read more about:

    narendra modi

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X