Change yourself or ‘parivartan’ will happen: PM Modi warns BJP MPs

New Delhi, Dec 07: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged the BJP parliamentarians to attend session regularly and warned them of 'parivartan' (changes) if they don't change themselves.

"Please be regular in attending Parliament and meetings. Even kids don't like it when they are pointed at again and again. Please make a change, otherwise change happens on its own," PM Modi said during the BJP Parliamentary meeting.

Top BJP leaders like National President, JP Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi were present at the BJP's parliamentary party in Delhi today.

The Prime Minister's words of warning come as the BJP is facing opposition backlash over suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs for their "violent behaviour" during the Monsoon Session.