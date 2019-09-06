  • search
    Chandrayaan an attempt to divert attention from economic disaster: Mamata Banerjee

    Kolkata, Sep 06: The West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday slamming the Modi government said in the state Assembly that the Chandrayaan is an attempt to divert attention from economic disaster.

    Representational image

    While speaking inside the state Assembly, the TMC supremo said, "As if the Chandrayaan launch is the first in the country. As if before they came to power, no such missions were taken up. It is an attempt to divert attention from economic disaster."

    Mamata coated herself into controversy with her statement that showed a lack of respect for the achievement of ISRO and it's scientists who have burnt the midnight oil to make India's lunar mission successful.

    Chandrayaan 2, which was launched on July 22, will attempt a touchdown near the moon's south pole at 1:43 am on Saturday. It's a three-module spacecraft comprising an orbiter, lander, and rover. 60 students from across the nation will watch it live along with prime minister Narendra Modi and ISRO scientists.

    If all goes as planned, the Rs 978 crore mission will rank India as the first country to land a spacecraft moon's south pole and forth to explore the moon.

    Read more about:

    chandrayaan 2 mamata banerjee

    Story first published: Friday, September 6, 2019, 16:14 [IST]
