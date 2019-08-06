  • search
    Chandrayaan-2 completes fifth and last earth-bound maneuver successfully

    By Vishal S
    New Delhi, Aug 06: ISRO's ambitious Chandrayaan-2 performed its fifth and last earth-bound maneuver and moved another step closer to the Moon on Tuesday. After this maneuver, the next step is to sling the spacecraft in a precise manner so that it enters moon's orbit.

    These step-by step maneuvers are aimed at steadily increasing the spacecraft's altitude until Earth's gravitational force becomes weaker and the moon's influence can begin to take over.

    Chandrayaan-2 completes fifth and last earth-bound maneuver sucessfully
    File photo

    "Fifth earth bound orbit raising maneuver for #Chandrayaan2 spacecraft has been performed today (August 6, 2019) at 1504 hrs (IST) as planned," ISRO tweeted.

    The fourth orbit raising maneuver was on August 2 during which the Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft moved from 276 x 71792 km orbit around the earth to 277 x 89472 km.

    The third orbit raising manoeuvre was performed on July 29 afternoon. The ambitious project of sending a spacecraft with a moonlander and a rover was launched on July 22 afternoon.

    Check out first set of beautiful images of Earth captured by Chandrayaan 2

    Last week, the mission successfully completed its second earthbound orbit-raising manoeuvre on July 26, 2019 at 0108 hrs (IST) as planned, using the onboard propulsion system for a firing duration of 883 seconds. If Chandrayaan-2 is successful, India will be the fourth country after the U.S., China, and the Soviet Union to complete a soft landing on the moon.

    On July 22, the Chandrayaan 2 was injected into an elliptical orbit of 170x45,475 km by India's heavy-lift rocket Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle-Mark III (GSLV Mk III) with a textbook precision.

