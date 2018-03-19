Chandrababu Naidu targets BJP in minority community conference

After breaking away with NDA in the wake of demand for Special category status for Andhra Pradesh, CM N Chandrababu Naidu is back to woo minority community members. As his party readies to move a no-confidence motion in Parliament, Naidu was addressing minority wing members in Andhra Pradesh on Monday.

Chandrababu Naidu, said, "You have always been supportive of TDP, but you were not happy that we allied with BJP. We have been working for welfare of Muslims."

Nadi said, " We thought as an NDA member, BJP will do justice to the state, but nothing happened. We waited for four years, but of no use. Even in the last budget justice was not done."

Naidu tried to gain upper hand against YSR Congress over the issue of Triple Tapaq bill moved by the NDA. He said, " It was TDP and not YSRCP who responded on Triple Talaq Bill. I told BJP leadership that criminalization of triple talaq was not correct. I was the first to oppose it."

SR Congress and Telugu Desam Party (TDP), a former NDA ally, will move no-confidence motion against NDA in Parliament on Monday. The YSR Congress was the first to give a notice last week for a no-trust motion after the Centre made it clear that it would not grant Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh. With the 16-member TDP quitting the BJP-led NDA, the ruling alliance strength has reduced.

OneIndia News

