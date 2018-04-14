Chandrababu Naidu to observe fast against Centre on his birthday

Amaravati (AP), Apr 14: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday said he will observe a day-long fast on April 20, his birthday, in protest against the Centre's 'policy' towards the state.

He made the announcement at a public meeting organised in connection with the 127th birth anniversary celebration of Dr B R Ambedkar at Inavolu village here.

"April 20 is my birthday. On that day, I will observe a fast from morning to evening on the state's problems and the centre's policy. I will register my protest against the centre on this," Naidu said.

He said the Telugu Desam Party would once again emerge as the "king-maker" and decide who formed the next government at the centre and who became the Prime Minister.

"In the past, our writ ran large over New Delhi. In future, too, our writ will run and we will dictate terms to New Delhi. TDP will be the only party that could dictate terms to the Centre in future," the party supremo asserted.

He sought people's cooperation for this and asked them to ensure the TDP won all 25 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

"We joined hands with the BJP only to safeguard the state's interests but it has betrayed us," he said.

Naidu maintained that he would continue to fight (with the Centre) for the state's rights without any compromise.

"We will secure whatever we can from the Centre. If not, we will get things done (after 2019) when we will be dictating terms to the central government," the TDP chief added.

The Chief Minister unveiled the design of the proposed Ambedkar Smriti Vanam (memorial garden) that would come up on a 20-acre site at a cost of Rs 100 crore in Amaravati. Besides an amphitheatre, library and a convention centre, the Smriti Vanam will have a 125-ft tall statue of the architect of the Indian Constitution.

"I am directing the authorities to complete the statue erection by the end of this year and the Smriti Vanam within 18 months," he said.

Assembly Speaker Kodela Sivaprasada Rao, ministers N Anand Babu, K S Jawahar, Guntur MP Jaydev Galla, legislators and others attended the event. Meanwhile, Deputy chief minister Nimmakayala Chinarajappa participated in the Ambekar Jayanthi celebrations at Kakinada. Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council deputy Chairman Reddy Subrahmnayam were among those present.

PTI

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day