Chandrababu Naidu must be quarantined: YSR Congress

India

oi-Deepika S

Hyderabad, May 26: Former Andhra Pradesh CHief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is facing the ire of the YSRCP for his road trip from Telangana back to the state, with the ruling party accusing him of violating the lockdown and demanding that he be quarantined for 14 days.

Naidu, who was "stranded" in Hyderabad for 2 months since the lockdown began in March, reached his residence in Amaravati by road on Monday amid a warm welcome by party leaders and workers.

"The whole country is following lockdown till May 31 and everybody is maintaining social distancing and following other guidelines linked to COVID-19. However, Chandrababu Naidu took out a rally from Hyderabad where hundreds gathered, garlanded him without using masks. Being a senior politician how could he do so? He should apologise," YSRCP leader Gadikota Srikanth Reddy was quoted sayng by ANI.

"Coming from a red zone, he should go into quarantine. Chandrababu Naidu, however, is trying to politicise the situation. He was playing politics through the Zoom app while he was in Hyderabad and suddenly he came in a big convoy. He should be quarantined as he has crossed a state border," Reddy added.

A nationwide lockdown to tackle the pandemic was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24.