Is this the longest lunar eclipse of the century? What else can I see today?

Lunar Eclipse 2022: What is a Blood Moon that will turn the moon red on May 16

Lunar Eclipse 2022: What causes ‘Blood Moon’ look red and is it dangerous to look at it?

Chandra Grahan 2022: What is a Lunar Eclipse and when is the next Eclipse in 2022?

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, May 07: The first Lunar Eclipse of 2022 will take place between the late evening of May 15 and the early morning of May 16, depending on the Time Zone. The total Lunar Eclipse on May 15-16 will give the moon a reddish hue which is known as a Blood Moon.

What is a lunar eclipse?

A lunar eclipse occurs when the Sun, Earth, and Moon align so that the Moon passes into Earth's shadow. In a total lunar eclipse, the entire Moon falls within the darkest part of Earth's shadow, called the umbra. When the Moon is within the umbra, it will turn a reddish hue. Lunar eclipses are sometimes called "Blood Moons" because of this phenomenon.

Lunar Eclipse: When is the first lunar eclipse of 2022?

The Lunar Eclipse 2022 will take place between May 15 and May 16, 2022. The visibility of the first lunar eclipse of this year will depend on the time zone.

When Is the Next Eclipse 2022?

The next lunar eclipse will not be until November 7-8, 2022. This total eclipse is visible from North America, although the Moon will be setting during the eclipse for observers in eastern regions. The Moon will enter the penumbra at 3:01 A.M. EST on November 8 (12:01 A.M. PST) and leave it at 8:58 A.M. EST (5:58 A.M. PST).

How can I observe the eclipse?

You don't need any special equipment to observe a lunar eclipse, although binoculars or a telescope will enhance the view and the red color. A dark environment away from bright lights makes for the best viewing conditions.

The eastern half of the United States and all of South America will have the opportunity to see every stage of the lunar eclipse. Totality will be visible in much of Africa, western Europe, Central and South America, and most of North America.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, May 7, 2022, 10:40 [IST]