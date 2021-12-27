Woman who returned from South Africa to Chandigarh jumps home quarantine, goes to 5-star hotel

Chandigarh, Dec 24: The counting of votes for the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation is underway to decide the fate of 203 candidates in the fray from 35 wards. It begins at 9 am and the results are likely to be announced by noon.

According to officials, sixty percent polling was recorded in the elections for the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation held on Friday. About 6.3 lakh voters including three lakh women were eligible to cast votes.

"Today's voting percentage was 60 percent. It was 59.5 percent in the last municipal body elections in 2016," said an official statement.

The highest 72.81 percent polling was recorded in Ward 16 while Ward 23 witnessed 42.66 percent poll percentage which was the lowest, the statement said.

The officials added that the polling was held peacefully.

This year, the number of wards has increased to 35 from 26 in 2016.

Traditionally, the municipal election - held every five years - sees a locking of horns between the BJP and the Congress but with the entry of Aam Aadmi Party made the contest this time triangular.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) holds a majority in the current municipal body.

In the last MC elections, BJP had won 20 seats and its erstwhile ally Shiromani Akali Dal one. The Congress had managed to win only four seats.

The BJP fought election on plank of its "achievements" in the past five years.

On the other hand, the Congress and AAP targeted the BJP for allegedly failing to undertake development work and criticized it over the city going down in the "Swachh Survekshan' (a ranking for cleanliness) rankings.

The two parties also targeted BJP for not resolving the issue of Dadumajra dumping ground and also raised issues like rise in prices of essential commodities. PTI

Story first published: Monday, December 27, 2021, 9:46 [IST]