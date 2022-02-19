Chandigarh DSP files case against Sidhu for not issuing apology over remarks against police

Ayodhya's Ram Mandir to be 'Rashtra Mandir' of India: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

oi-Deepika S

Chandigarh, Feb 19: Navjot Singh Sidhu is in trouble again as Chandigarh DSP Dilsher Singh Chandel filed criminal defamation plea against Punjab Congress president in court of Chief Judicial Magistrate.

The plea stated that Sidhu had failed to tender unconditional apology for his comments against police during a rally in 2021.

In December last year, Sidhu has courted controversy while praising two party members, allegedly saying that they are capable of making policemen "wet their pants".

The controversy erupted after Sidhu, at a recent rally in Sultanpur Lodhi while pointing towards sitting MLA Navtej Singh Cheema, said he can "make a 'thanedar' (policeman) wet his pants".

He repeated the remark at a rally in Batala while praising local leader Ashwani Sekhri who was standing by his side.

When reporters asked him about his remark, Sidhu indicated that it should not be taken literally.

He said it's a way of saying that these Congress leaders "wield authority".

A video clip of Sidhu making the remark went viral on social media inviting sharp reaction from some police officials and political leaders.

Chandigarh DSP Chandel dubbed Sidhu's remark as "shameful".

"It is very shameful that such a senior leader uses these words for his own force and humiliates them," Chandel said.

"This is the same force which protects him (Sidhu) and his family," he said in a video message.

He even dared Sidhu to return his force deployed for his protection.

Story first published: Saturday, February 19, 2022, 12:03 [IST]