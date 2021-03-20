Challenges in the Indo-Pacific topped agenda of NSA Doval, Secretary Austin’s meet

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 20: India would get better capabilities and technologies from the US to enforce the rule of international law in the Indo-Pacific.

US Secretary of Defence Llyod J Austin who landed in India on Friday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and also met with National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval. The discussions revolved largely around the challenges facing the Indo-Pacific region.

Officials described the meetings as positive. Austin and Doval's meeting that lasted two hours had a positive outcome, officials tell OneIndia.

"Great meeting with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval last night. The breadth of collaboration between our two nations reflects the significance of our major defence partnership as we work together to address the most pressing challenges facing the Indo-Pacific region," Austin said in a tweet.

This is Austin's first visit abroad after the Quad summit and was the fist in-person engagement between the Modi government and Joe Biden administration.

Austin, it may be recalled had told the Senate confirmation in January that China presents the most significant threat going forward since China is ascending. Our goal is to make sure that we have the capabilities and the operational plans and concepts to be able to offer credible deterrence to China or anybody else who wants to take on the US.