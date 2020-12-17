How many sacrifices will farmers have to make to get farm laws repealed: Rahul Gandhi

Vijay Diwas: Rahul says victory in 1971 was time when neighbours feared violating India's borders

Chaliye, transparency ko vanakkam: Rahul Gandhi slams Centre over PM CARES

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Dec 17: A day after the Congress attacked the NDA over PM CARES Fund receiving "foreign donations" through Indian embassies, Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi slammed the Centre over lack of transparency.

Taking to Twitter, Gandhi said, "Chaliye, transparency ko vanakkam."

Rahul Gandhi also shared a news report which claimed that there is no clarity whether PM CARES is a government or private fund.

Coronavirus cases: India records 24,009 fresh COVID-19 cases; Total caseload rises to 99.50 lakh

According to reports, the government has termed PM Cares Fund as a government trust for receiving corporate donations. However, a clause in the trust documents calls it a private entity and that it is exempted from RTI scrutiny.

On Wednesday, in a series of tweets, Surjewala asked why did Indian Embassies publicise and receive a donation to PM Cares Fund and why the advertisement of the fund was placed on banned Chinese apps.

PM Modi, Sheikha Hasina all set to hold virtual summit today; To inaugurate key projects

In a series of tweets, Surjewala said, "The intriguing case of 'foreign donations', including from China, Pakistan and Qatar to PM Cares Fund! Questions to Prime Minister - Why did Indian Embassies publicise and receive a donation to PM Cares Fund? Why was the fund advertised on banned Chinese apps?"

Earlier, the Lok Sabha had witnessed heated exchanges over the PM Cares Fund while 'The Taxation and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020' was passed by voice vote.