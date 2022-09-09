YouTube
  • search
Trending Queen Elizabeth II Web-Stories Viral News Fake News Buster Coronavirus Explainer
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Centre’s decision to rename Rajpath welcomed by Himachal Congress MLA

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Shimla, Sep 09: Congress MLA Vikramaditya Singh on Thursday welcomed the decision of Narendra Modi-led BJP government to change the name of Rajpath to 'Kartavya Path' in New Delhi.

    In a Facebook post in Hindi on Thursday, Shimla Rural MLA said "Renaming Raj Path as Kartavya Path is a welcome step," news agency PTI reported.

    Centre’s decision to rename Rajpath welcomed by Himachal Congress MLA

    The son of late Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh and the state Congress president Pratibha Singh said "British rule ended. The name of Britishers on every building should be changed".

    The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) had in its special meeting on Wednesday approved a proposal received from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs to rename Rajpath as 'Kartavya Path'.

    Kartavya Path: Before and now [Photos]Kartavya Path: Before and now [Photos]

    The entire stretch and the area from the Netaji statue at India Gate to the Rashtrapati Bhavan will now be known as 'Kartavya Path'.

    PM Modi is scheduled to inaugurate on Thursday evening the refurbished stretch, which has been renovated under his government's ambitious Central Vista redevelopment project.

    Comments

    More RAJPATH News  

    Read more about:

    rajpath

    Story first published: Friday, September 9, 2022, 10:52 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 9, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X