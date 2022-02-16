Centre writes to states, UTs, asks to end Covid restrictions

Deepika S

New Delhi, Feb 16: Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has written to all States and Union Territories asking them to review and amend or end additional COVID19 restrictions as the pandemic in the country shows a sustained declining trend.

With the changing epidemology of Covid- 19 pandemic globally and in India, existing guidelines amid at minimising the transmission and circulation of virus have been reviewed and updated. Union Ministry of Health has accordingly revised its guidelines for international arrivals on 10th Feb 2022.

In earlier months, in view of high covid cases trajectory, certain states had imposed additional restrictions at their borders and at airports. While effectively managing public health challenge of Covid-19, it is equally important that movement of people and economic activities should not be hampered by additional restrictions imposed at state-level points of entries, the centre said."

"Presently, as the case trajectory across the nation is showing the sustained downward trend, it will be useful, if states/UTs review and amend the additional restriction so imposed after considering the trend of new cases, active cases and positivity withing the state," it added.

"States/UTs must also continue monitoring the trajectory of cases and spread of infection on a daily basis. They may also the five-fold strategy of- Test- Track-Treat-Vaccination & adherence to Covid appropriate behavior," said the union health secretary.

"I am sure that under your continued leadership the Stastes/UT would continue to address the challenge of Covid-19, while minimising its impact on lh es and livelihood of the people," he added.