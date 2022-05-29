Centre withdraws 'don't share Aadhaar...' advice, cites 'misinterpretation'

Why you need to link Aadhaar-PAN before Mar 31: Rules explained in 5 points

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, May 29: The Centre on Sunday withdrew its earlier order warning the general public not to share photocopy of one's Aadhaar with any organisations as it can be misused.

In a notification, dated May 27, the ministry of electronics and information technology said organisations which have obtained a user license from the UIDAI can use Aadhaar for establishing the identity of a person. Private entities like hotels or film halls are not entitled to keep copies of Aadhaar cards, the earlier press release said.

"Unlicensed private entities like hotels or film halls are not permitted to collect or keep copies of Aadhaar cards. It is an offence under the Aadhaar Act 2016. If a private entity demands to see your Aadhaar card, or seeks a photocopy of your Aadhaar card, please verify that they have a valid User License from the UIDAI," the earlier release said.

The statement had triggered panic over information stealing as the ministry statement said Aadhaar card numbers can be misused.

Two days later, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) issued a clarification withdrawing the earlier advisory.

"This is in pursuant of the Press Release dated 27 May 2022 by the Bengaluru Regional Office, UIDAI.

It is learnt that it was issued by them in the context of an attempt to misuse a photoshopped Aadhaar card. The release advised the people to not to share photocopy of their Aadhaar with any organization because it can be misused. Alternatively, a masked Aadhaar which displays only the last 4 digits of Aadhaar number, can be used," the statement said.

"However, in view of the possibility of the misinterpretation of the Press Release, the same stands withdrawn with immediate effect," it added.

"UIDAI issued Aadhaar card holders are only advised to exercise normal prudence in using and sharing their UIDAI Aadhaar numbers," it said.

"Aadhaar Identity Authentication ecosystem has provided adequate features for protecting and safeguarding the identity and privacy of the Aadhaar holder," the statement clarified.

What is a masked Aadhaar card?

Mask Aadhaar option allows you to mask your Aadhaar number in your downloaded e-Aadhaar. Masked Aadhaar number implies replacing of first 8 digits of Aadhaar number with some characters like "xxxx-xxxx" while only last 4 digits of the Aadhaar Number are visible.

How to download masked Aadhaar card?

Visit https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/

Enter your Aadhaar card number

Select the option 'Do you want a masked Aadhaar'

Download and get a copy of your masked Aadhaar card

Keep it for future reference

Story first published: Sunday, May 29, 2022, 15:39 [IST]