    Centre, Vedanta move SC, seek permission to open plant to produce only oxygen

    New Delhi, Apr 22: The Centre and Vedanta moved the Supreme Court seeking permission to reopen the plant only for the purpose of production of oxygen.

    Centre, Vedanta move SC, seek permission to open plant to produce only oxygen

    The court was told that permission was needed to reopen for the production and supply of medical oxygen for COVID-19 patients. The plant has been shut over environmental issues since 2018. The matter will be heard tomorrow.

    Want to see national plan on supply of oxygen, SC tells CentreWant to see national plan on supply of oxygen, SC tells Centre

    The court also issued notice to the Centre and said that it wanted to see a national plan on the supply of oxygen, supply of essential drugs, method and manner of vaccination.

    The court also noted that six different High Courts are hearing similar matters. They are the High Courts of Delhi, Bombay, Sikkim Madhya Pradesh, Calcutta and Allahabad.

    Story first published: Thursday, April 22, 2021, 13:23 [IST]
    X