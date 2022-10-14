YouTube
    Centre upgrades Assam CM Himanta Sarma's security cover to Z-plus

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 14: The Union government has upgraded the security cover of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to the top category of Z-plus after a recent review, officials said on Friday.

    Sarma, 53, has been enjoying a Z category cover provided by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) VIP security unit for his travel in the north eastern states till now.

    Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma
    After a recent security review, the CRPF has been directed by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to upgrade his security to the top category of Z-plus on an all-India basis, the officials said.

    X