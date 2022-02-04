YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 Budget 2022-23
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Centre turns downs Tesla’s call for tax breaks

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Feb 04: The Centre has turned down a call by Tesla seeking tax breaks. The Centre said that the rules already allow brining in partially built vehicles and assembling them locally.

    Centre turns downs Tesla’s call for tax breaks

    While Tesla has been encouraged to produce locally, the company wants India to lower taxes as high as 100 per cent on imported EVs, Bloomberg reported. Tesla however is yet to present a plan for local manufacturing and procurement from India.

    It may be recalled that politicians from at least 5 states have invited Tesla to set up shop. Elon Musk however replied to them stating that they were still facing a lot of challenges with the Centre.

    Bloomberg while quoiting Vivek Johri the chairman of the Centra Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs said that Tesla should flow the lead of the domestic companies which are investing in building local capacity for electric vehicles. There are others importing completely built units and that is route is open, he also said.

    More TAX News  

    Read more about:

    tax

    Story first published: Friday, February 4, 2022, 15:34 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 4, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X