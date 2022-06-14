Centre to recruit 10 lakh people in 18 months: PMO

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Jun 14: The Prime Minister's Office on Tuesday announced that the Central government will hire 10 lakh people in the next 18 months.

The decision was taken after PM Modi reviewed the status of the Human Resources in all the departments under different ministries. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the status of Human Resources in all departments and ministries and instructed that recruitment of 10 lakh people be done by the Government in mission mode in next 1.5 years," a statement from the PMO said.

Meanwhile, Congress has mocked the announcement on the 10 lakh recruitment."It's called "900 chuhe khaakar billi Hajj ko chali". We're experiencing worst employment (rate) in 50 years, rupee value lowest in 75 years. For how long will the Prime Minister distract us by playing 'Twitter Twitter'," Randeep Singh Surjewala said.

He then said that the Centre promised to give 2 crore jobs every year and 16 crore jobs were to be given in the last eight years. "Now they are saying that by 2024 only 10 lakh jobs will be given. 60 lakh posts are lying vacant only in governments. 30 lakh posts are lying vacant in the central government. For how long?" he tweeted.