    Centre to hold review meet with states today amid omicron scare

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Nov 30: The central government will on Tuesday hold a review meeting with all states and Union territories over new South Africa omicron variant of coronavirus at 10.30 am.

    The B.1.1.529 Covid variant or Omicron, first detected in South Africa last week, was designated by the World Health Organisation as a 'variant of concern'.

    Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan's meeting comes just a day after the Centre said that no case of the new Omicron variant of coronavirus has been detected in India yet.

    Omicron has around 50 mutations, which potentially make the variant more transmissible. Out of these 50 mutations, 32 are in spike proteins, which the virus uses to enter the human cells, and 10 are mutations of high relevance.

    Amid the mounting concerns over the potentially more contagious coronavirus variant "Omicron' spreading to many countries, the Centre on Sunday introduced stricter guidelines for people travelling from or transiting through 'at-risk' countries and issued a slew of directions to the states for ramping up testing-surveillance measures and health facilities.

    It also decided to review the resumption of international flights.

    The countries designated as 'at-risk' (updated as of November 26, 2021) include European countries, the UK, South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Singapore, Hong Kong and Israel.

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 30, 2021, 10:48 [IST]
    X