Centre to allow COVID-19 vaccination at workplace

New Delhi, Apr 07: As India witnesses a second wave of Covid-19, the Central Government has decided that it will allow COVID-19 vaccination sessions in workplace, which has about 100 eligible/willing beneficiaries. States and Union territories have been asked to prepare themselves for this launch by April 11.

Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan in a letter to the chief secretaries said a substantial proportion of population aged 45 years and above is in the organised sector of the economy and is involved in formal occupation in offices (government and private) or manufacturing and services.

"in order to increase the access of vaccine to these populations, COVID-19 vaccination sessions may be organised at work places (both public & private) which are having about 100 eligible and willing beneficiaries by tagging these work places with an existing COVID vaccination centre," Bhushan said in the letter .

He said the states can initiate due consultations with private/public sector employers and management to prepare for launch of work place vaccination.

"Such work place vaccination centres may be launched across states/Union territories from April 11, 2021," he said.